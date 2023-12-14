The annual Xiaolan Chrysanthemum Fair in Zhongshan, China, has become a renowned cultural and tourism event, drawing visitors from all over the world to experience the mesmerizing beauty of chrysanthemums. The fair, held every 60 years since 1814, showcases the rich history and traditions associated with chrysanthemums.

During the fair, visitors are greeted with eight stunning exhibition areas, each offering a unique experience. From the Chrysanthemum Art Scenic Area to the Sea of Flowers Area, the cultural and artistic significance of chrysanthemums is highlighted through various displays and performances. Over 20 groups of chrysanthemum-themed landscapes have been created, featuring more than 800 different varieties of chrysanthemums adorned with poems, paintings, and shadows.

One of the highlights of the fair is the “chrysanthemum fair on the tip of the tongue,” where visitors can indulge in a variety of chrysanthemum delicacies such as chrysanthemum-infused meat dishes, chrysanthemum wine, and even chrysanthemum-flavored ice cream. This unique culinary experience allows visitors to truly immerse themselves in the vibrant chrysanthemum culture of Xiaolan.

The fair has garnered international attention, with visitors from around the world falling in love with the beauty and charm of the chrysanthemums. Ueno Tomokazu, a journalist from Japan, expressed their excitement and vowed to promote the Xiaolan Chrysanthemum Fair among their media colleagues.

The combination of ancient Chinese chrysanthemum culture and modern civilization has given the Xiaolan Chrysanthemum Fair a distinct allure and ample opportunities for continued growth and development. Zhongshan aims to strengthen its ties with chrysanthemums, fostering friendships and collaborations both domestically and internationally.

As visitors continue to flock to the Xiaolan Chrysanthemum Fair each year, they are not only captivated the exquisite beauty of the chrysanthemums but also offered a glimpse into the rich history and cultural significance that these flowers hold for the people of Zhongshan.