How to Watch Transformers: EarthSpark on Netflix

Transformers: EarthSpark is an animated series that tells the story of the Malto family, who discover a mysterious artifact that brings the first Transformers born on Earth to life. The family, along with their robotic allies Twitch and Thrash, must protect Earth from new threats. If you’re interested in watching Transformers: EarthSpark, here’s how you can stream it on Netflix.

Transformers: EarthSpark is available to watch on Netflix, a popular streaming platform. Netflix can be accessed on various devices such as TVs, computers, smartphones, and tablets. To watch Transformers: EarthSpark on Netflix, follow these steps:

Go to netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the available options: $6.99 per month (standard plan with ads)

$15.49 per month (standard plan)

$19.99 per month (premium plan) Create an account entering your email address and password Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different subscription plans to suit your needs and budget. The cheapest option, the standard plan with ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. It allows for Full HD streaming and can be used on two devices simultaneously. The standard plan is ad-free, allows content downloads on two devices, and provides an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The premium plan offers all the features of the standard plan but can be used on four devices simultaneously, supports Ultra HD content, allows downloads on up to six devices, and provides the option to add up to two additional members who don’t live in the same household. Additionally, Netflix supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Transformers: EarthSpark is as follows: “The Malto Family’s world turns upside down when the Terrans, the first Earthborn Transformers robots, spark to life. The Terrans will forge an alliance between the human Malto family and the legendary Autobots, uniting them in a shared mission.”

Please note that streaming services may change over time, so the information provided here was correct at the time of writing.

