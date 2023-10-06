How to Stream Transformers: Age of Extinction on Netflix

In Transformers: Age of Extinction, the fourth installment of the Transformers franchise, CIA operator Harold Attinger teams up with an alien mercenary named Lockdown to track down and eliminate all remaining Transformers on Earth. This includes both Autobots and Decepticons, as humans begin to view them as threats following a massive battle in Chicago.

The movie, released on June 27, 2014, was a huge success, earning over a billion dollars at the Box Office. It features a well-known cast including Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammar, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Jack Reynor, and Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime.

If you want to watch Transformers: Age of Extinction, you can easily do so through the streaming service Netflix. The movie is available on Netflix and can be streamed following a few simple steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan, such as $6.99 per month with ads, $15.49 per month without ads, or $19.99 per month for premium features Enter your email address and password to create an account Choose your preferred payment method

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, at $6.99 per month with ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows in full HD but may show ads before or during content. The standard plan, at $15.49 per month, is ad-free and allows downloading on two devices. The premium plan, at $19.99 per month, offers Ultra HD streaming, downloading on up to six devices, and the option to add extra members to the account.

The synopsis of Transformers: Age of Extinction is as follows: “As humanity picks up the pieces after the events of ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon,’ Autobots and Decepticons have disappeared. However, a group of businessmen and scientists seek to harness Transformers technology with disastrous consequences.”

Remember that streaming services may change their offerings, so this information was accurate at the time of writing.

