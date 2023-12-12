Notre Dame Lands Promising Quarterback from Transfer Portal

The Notre Dame football program has secured their starting quarterback for the 2023 season with the addition of Riley Leonard, a transfer from Duke. Leonard brings a wealth of experience and talent to South Bend, as he arrives with one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 212 pounds, Leonard made his mark at Duke, appearing in 27 games over three seasons. In his collegiate career, he showcased his skills completing 61.8% of his passes for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, Leonard’s prowess as a runner was evident, accumulating 1,224 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Leonard’s standout season came as a sophomore in 2022 when he displayed his ability to make accurate throws, connecting on 63.9% of his passes for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He also demonstrated his versatility contributing 699 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 124 carries.

Unfortunately, Leonard had his 2023 season cut short due to an ankle injury sustained in a game against Notre Dame. However, he still managed to post respectable numbers with 1,102 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 95 completions out of 165 attempts. He also added 352 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Leonard’s commitment to Notre Dame marks the fourth transfer to join the program publicly. The Irish have also secured commitments from wide receivers Beaux Collins and Kris Mitchell, as well as defensive back Jordan Clark. This influx of transfer talent is a testament to the program’s appeal and commitment to building a strong roster.

The addition of Leonard has generated excitement on social media, with notable figures in the college football community expressing their thoughts on the quarterback’s potential impact. Some coaches praised his athleticism and potential, while others raised concerns about his decision-making. Comparisons were drawn to NFL quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

As Notre Dame continues to strengthen its ranks, the arrival of Leonard provides a significant boost to the team’s offensive line, which is replacing multiple key starters, and their star tailback. The combination of Leonard’s athleticism and skill set makes him a valuable asset for the Fighting Irish.