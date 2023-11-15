Article: The Changing Landscape of LinkedIn and Personal Branding

LinkedIn, once a simple platform for job postings and professional networking, has transformed into a dynamic social media site filled with discussions, videos, and influencers. With the blurring of boundaries between personal and professional lives, especially among younger generations, LinkedIn has become an attractive platform for personal branding. But what does it mean to be LinkedIn-famous, and how can one successfully build their brand on the platform?

According to Meagan Loyst, the founder of Gen Z VCs and a top voice on LinkedIn, the platform offers a unique opportunity for younger voices to be heard and for discussions about topics relevant to the next generation. Unlike other social media sites, LinkedIn provides a more professional and serious environment where Gen Z can engage with industry leaders and Fortune 500 companies. With 45,000 followers on LinkedIn, Loyst has leveraged the platform to boost her personal brand and connect with potential paid opportunities.

However, the changing landscape of LinkedIn and the influx of younger users have also caused a shift in how the platform is used. Loyst suggests that authenticity and showcasing the personal side of oneself are important factors in standing out on LinkedIn. It’s not just about sharing work achievements and positive experiences, but also expressing one’s personality and bringing their whole selves to the platform.

Furthermore, the professional identity of Gen Zers differs greatly from previous generations. With side hustles and multifaceted career approaches, Gen Z brings a more informal and multi-dimensional voice to LinkedIn. The platform serves as a space for networking and connecting with like-minded individuals, while also offering potential career opportunities.

As LinkedIn continues to invest in creators and build a sense of community, it remains a valuable platform for personal branding. The older generation, who may view LinkedIn solely as a professional space, can learn from the younger generation’s approach to authenticity and incorporating personal elements into their profiles. LinkedIn is evolving, and users must adapt to effectively navigate the changing dynamics of the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is personal branding on LinkedIn?

A: Personal branding on LinkedIn refers to the process of developing and promoting a professional identity and reputation on the platform.

Q: Why is LinkedIn attractive for personal branding?

A: LinkedIn provides a professional environment where users can connect with industry leaders, share their expertise, and potentially find career opportunities.

Q: What should older users on LinkedIn learn from younger users?

A: Older users can learn to be more authentic and showcase their personality beyond work-related achievements. Incorporating personal elements into their profiles can help them stand out and connect with others on a deeper level.

Q: How can LinkedIn benefit Gen Z users in their careers?

A: LinkedIn offers Gen Zers a platform to build their personal brand, connect with industry professionals, and discover potential paid opportunities.

Q: How is the professional identity of Gen Z different from previous generations?

A: Gen Z sees their career as multi-faceted, with side hustles and a holistic approach to work-life integration. They bring their entire identity to the platform, embracing a more informal and authentic voice.