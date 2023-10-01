Thoroughbred Trainer Bob Baffert Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Users for Defamation and Extortion

Thoroughbred trainer Bob Baffert has taken legal action filing a civil lawsuit against social media users Justin Wunderler and Daniel DiCorcia. The lawsuit, documented in California District Court records, alleges defamation and extortion. Baffert claims that Wunderler accused him through the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) of engaging in animal cruelty and “blood doping.” It is stated that Wunderler and DiCorcia threatened to expose videos that could potentially end Baffert’s career as a thoroughbred trainer if not compensated.

Baffert’s complaint argues the false and defamatory nature of the accusations. He firmly denies the claims of “blood doping” and animal cruelty, emphasizing that the videos in question are fraudulent and misleading. Baffert is requesting that the court reviews the videos to verify their authenticity.

Wunderler responded, asserting that the videos are unedited and stating that he did not request significant sums of money. Although he initially intended to receive payment for the videos, his ultimate plan was always to make them public.

This legal dispute comes after Baffert’s horse, Medina Spirit, was disqualified from his Kentucky Derby victory due to the detection of betamethasone, a prohibited substance, in a post-race test. Baffert was subsequently suspended for 90 days. Wunderler has publicly accused Baffert of “blood doping” Medina Spirit and suggested that this caused the horse’s death. However, an official investigation uncovered no evidence supporting these claims.

Baffert is seeking $75,000 in damages for the mental anguish, anxiety, and duress caused to his business and family as a result of the defendants’ actions. Baffert, a resident of California, holds licenses to train and race thoroughbred horses in multiple states, including California, Kentucky, and Arkansas. Wunderler and DiCorcia, who reside in New Jersey, have yet to formally respond to the lawsuit.

Sources: California District Court Records

Definition of “blood doping”: The use of substances or methods to increase red blood cell count, enhancing athletic performance.

Definition of “pari-mutuel racing bettors”: Individuals who place bets on horse races in which the total wagered amount is pooled together and shared among the winners, with odds determined the amount bet on each horse.

Definition of “defamation”: The act of making false statements that harm a person’s reputation.

Definition of “extortion”: The act of obtaining something, such as money or property, through force or threats.