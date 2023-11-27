New Training Opportunities for First Responders, Chiefs, and Public Information Officers

Welcome to an exciting update from JGPR Academy! We are thrilled to present two highly anticipated training courses this December, catering to chiefs, supervisors, PIOs, CSOs, health directors, emergency managers, and social media officers. The best part? You can participate in these classes from anywhere in the world via Zoom!

Course 1: Advanced Social Media for First Responders

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Time: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST

Instructor: Ret. Capt. Stephen Davis from the Pensacola, FL Police Department

Is your agency struggling to make a meaningful impact through social media? Join this course to discover how to tell your agency’s story honestly, engage your community, and create compelling content that stands out without resorting to gimmicks. Retired Pensacola Police Captain Stephen Davis, who spearheaded an 800% increase in his department’s social media presence, will share his expertise and strategies that brought recognition from national news organizations and multiple awards.

Course 2: Crisis Communication for Emergency Services and Local Governments

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Time: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Instructor: Ret. Bureau Chief Robert Tornabene from the Niles, IL Police Department

In today’s rapidly changing world, effective crisis communication is crucial for emergency services and local governments. This comprehensive course equips professionals in police, fire, EMS, and local government agencies with the knowledge and skills to handle crisis communication confidently. Explore strategies for maintaining transparency, coordinating efforts during active incidents, engaging with the public, and transitioning from crisis response to recovery communication while upholding ethical standards.

By participating in these courses, you will learn:

– How to foster community relationships through social media

– Techniques to manage interactions and engage with your audience

– Effective use of photos, videos, and infographics for impact

– Strategies for communicating during high-stress situations and evaluating past incidents

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I attend these courses if I am not a first responder or PIO?

A: Yes! While these courses are designed with first responders and PIOs in mind, they are open to anyone interested in enhancing their knowledge of social media and crisis communication strategies.

Q: Are these courses only for individuals, or can agencies enroll as well?

A: Both individuals and agencies can enroll in our training courses. By enrolling as an agency, you can take advantage of a 30% discount on all JGPR Academy courses, as well as access our growing library of self-directed training courses for free.

It’s time to take your skills to the next level! Don’t miss out on these fantastic training opportunities. Enroll today and unlock the potential to make a real impact in your community.

Sign up now at JGPRAcademy.com!