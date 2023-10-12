Stream Trailer Park Boys Season 12 on Netflix

Trailer Park Boys Season 12 is the latest installment of the beloved Canadian sitcom that first premiered in 2001. In this season, Bubbles has finally found success with his brewing business, while Julian and Ricky are struggling to make ends meet. Julian decides to seek employment at the mall, while Ricky becomes a handyman. Ricky also surprises everyone with a big announcement.

The cast of Trailer Park Boys Season 12 includes John Tremblay and Robb Wells as Julian and Ricky, respectively. The show also features John Dunsworth, Patrick Roach, Tyrone Parsons, Sarah Dunsworth, and Mike Smith, among others.

To watch Trailer Park Boys Season 12, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix offers a wide variety of movies and TV shows for its subscribers. You can choose from different subscription plans, ranging from $6.99 per month to $19.99 per month, depending on your preferences and budget. The cheapest plan includes ads, while the Standard and Premium plans are ad-free. The Premium plan also offers Ultra HD content and the ability to download on up to six supported devices.

Trailer Park Boys Season 12 follows the misadventures of three friends and petty criminals in their Nova Scotia trailer park. It is a hilarious mockumentary series that has garnered a dedicated fanbase over the years.

