How to Watch Trailer Park Boys Season 1 on Netflix: A Guide to Streaming

Trailer Park Boys Season 1 is the first season of the beloved Canadian sitcom that first aired in 2001. The show follows the hilarious antics of Ricky and Julian, two recently released ex-prisoners living in the Sunnyvale Trailer Park. However, things have changed since their arrest, with Ricky’s family refusing to take him in.

If you’re interested in catching the amusing escapades of Ricky and his friends, you can stream Trailer Park Boys Season 1 online. The season is available for streaming on Netflix, a popular streaming service.

Fresh out of prison, Ricky and Julian return to Sunnyvale Trailer Park, only to find that everything has changed. Ricky’s fiancee and father don’t want him to stay with them, and Julian’s trailer has been taken over a man named Cyrus, who calls himself the “King of the Park.”

Trailer Park Boys features a talented cast, including John Tremblay and Robb Wells as Julian and Ricky, respectively. Other notable cast members include John Dunsworth, Patrick Roach, Lucy Decoutere, Sarah Dunsworth, Cory Bowles, and Michael Jackson.

To watch Trailer Park Boys Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, allows you to watch most movies and TV shows, but comes with ads. It also supports Full HD and two simultaneous streams.

The Standard Plan is ad-free, allows you to download content on two devices, and has an option to add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan, but supports four simultaneous streams, Ultra HD content, and allows you to download content on up to six devices. It also allows for two extra members who don’t live in the same household and supports Netflix spatial audio.

The synopsis of Trailer Park Boys Season 1 is as follows: “Follow the booze-fueled misadventures of three longtime pals and petty serial criminals who run scams from their Nova Scotia trailer park.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

