Netflix Unveils Upcoming Documentary How to Ascend the Ranks of Organized Crime

Netflix has just released an intriguing trailer for its newest documentary, How to Ascend the Ranks of Organized Crime, as part of their popular “How To” series. The series, which previously included How to Become a Tyrant and How to Become a Cult Leader, has garnered significant attention for its compelling storytelling and captivating narration.

Narrated the talented Peter Dinklage, known for his roles in Elf and Game of Thrones, the documentary takes viewers on a darkly satirical journey, delving into the fascinating lives of history’s most infamous mob bosses. From Al Capone to Pablo Escobar, the series explores their rise to power and subsequent downfall, shedding light on their tactics for success.

“We are thrilled to present How to Ascend the Ranks of Organized Crime to our audience,” says the team behind the documentary. “In a world where organized crime continues to generate over $1 trillion globally, and leaders in various sectors adopt similar strategies, this series serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of pursuing power at any cost.”

The production of this captivating series is a collaborative effort between Citizen Jones and Estuary Films, with executive producers including Jonas Bell Pasht, Jonah Bekhor, Peter Dinklage, David Ginsberg, and Jake Laufer. Brad Saunders serves as the co-executive producer.

Delving into the shadowy underworld of organized crime, How to Ascend the Ranks of Organized Crime offers a unique and thought-provoking perspective on the dangers associated with the pursuit of power. The combination of Peter Dinklage’s distinctive narration and the series’ meticulous storytelling promises to captivate audiences with its informative and engaging content.

If you are a fan of mobster history or simply intrigued the complexities of organized crime, be sure to mark your calendars for the premiere of How to Ascend the Ranks of Organized Crime on November 14th, 2023. In the meantime, you can catch a glimpse of the series through the gripping trailer below.

