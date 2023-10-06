Netflix Releases Trailer for Romantic Crime Thriller “Locked In”

Netflix has recently unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming romantic crime thriller, Locked In. Directed Nour Wazzi, the film tells a mysterious story that centers around a condition known as locked-in syndrome. Starring Famke Janssen, the movie follows the tumultuous relationship between unhappy newlywed Lina, portrayed Rose Williams, and her coldhearted mother-in-law Katherine, played Janssen.

The plot intensifies when an affair triggers a chain reaction of events, including a love triangle, a murder, and a plot to bring Lina down. As the story unfolds, viewers are left questioning who the real victim is and which characters can be trusted.

Locked In marks Nour Wazzi’s directorial debut in feature films. Joining the cast are notable actors Anna Friel, Finn Cole, and Alex Hassell. With a captivating trailer that offers an intriguing glimpse into the film’s suspenseful atmosphere, audiences can expect an enthralling viewing experience.

Locked In is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 1st, 2023. With its unique blend of romance, crime, and mystery, this film promises to be a must-watch for fans of thrilling storytelling.

