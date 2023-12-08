Elena Searches: An Argentinian Crime Thriller Worth Discovering

In the world of crime thrillers, it’s refreshing to come across a film that breaks the mold. “Elena Searches” (Original title “Elena sabe”) is an Argentinian gem that has quietly made its way onto the Netflix Top 10 Films (Non-English) charts, and for good reason. This gripping movie not only captivates with its intriguing storyline but also stands out placing an older woman at the center of the action.

The film revolves around Elena, who is determined to uncover the truth behind her daughter Rita’s sudden death. Despite her own diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, she takes on the role of a detective when answers elude her. Seeking the assistance of her daughter’s old friend, Elena embarks on a journey from the suburbs to the capital, determined to find justice. Along the way, she is forced to confront her own past and reflect on the kind of mother she was.

Directed Anahí Zulma Berneri and adapted from Claudia Piñeiro’s 2021 novel of the same name Gabriela Larralde, “Elena Searches” features a talented cast including Érica Rivas, Mercedes Scápola, Miranda de la Serna, and Rocio Belzuz.

What sets “Elena Searches” apart is not only its gripping plotline but also its underrepresentation of older women in the crime thriller genre. This film adds a refreshing perspective and challenges the status quo, reminding viewers that age is not a limitation when it comes to pursuing justice.

While “Elena Searches” may have quietly appeared on Netflix without much fanfare, its presence in the Top 10 Films (Non-English) charts for two consecutive weeks speaks volumes. Discovering hidden gems like this is what makes the streaming platform so exciting. So, if you’re a fan of crime thrillers that push boundaries and shine a spotlight on underrepresented characters, “Elena Searches” is a must-watch.

Have you seen “Elena Searches”? Join the conversation and share your thoughts on this remarkable film at @misssharai. And if you’ve read the book that inspired it, let us know if it lives up to its literary counterpart.