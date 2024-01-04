Popular Social Media Star Killed in Tragic Car Accident

In a devastating turn of events, a well-known social media star has tragically lost his life in a car accident. The victim, Keith Higginbotham, was involved in a collision on New Year’s Day in Kildare. The incident occurred on the M7 at Curraghfarm around 8.45pm, leaving the 27-year-old father-of-two dead at the scene.

Although the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, two other male passengers escaped unharmed. Keith Higginbotham, also known his TikTok username Higgy, had gained a considerable following over the years through his captivating videos.

Upon learning of the tragedy, Mr. Higginbotham’s partner, Lauren, took to social media to express her heartbreak and the challenges that lie ahead for her and their daughters. She shared several cherished moments captured in photographs, emphasizing Keith’s importance in her life as a devoted father and her soulmate. Overwhelmed with grief, she wrote, “Keith, you meant more to me than you could ever imagine. The absolute love of my life and best dad to Cali. I honestly don’t think I can go on without you. Our forever wasn’t as long as it should have been. Please rest in peace, my angel.”

The news of Keith Higginbotham’s death has left his family shattered. They described themselves as “heartbroken” at the loss of their beloved son and brother. Keith is survived his daughters, Lauryn and Cali, his partner Lauren, his father Tommy, and his brothers Andrew, Derek, David, and Christopher.

Authorities are urging any witnesses who may have been present during the collision to come forward with information. Additionally, Gardaí at Kildare Station are specifically requesting that anyone with camera footage, such as dash-cam footage, from the M7 between J12 and J13 at the time of the accident provide it to assist in their investigation. Individuals with relevant information can reach out to Kildare Garda Station at 045 527730 or contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. As the search for answers continues, the memory of Keith Higginbotham and his impact on social media will forever be remembered.