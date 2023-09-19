Man Allegedly Punched Outside Queensland Pub Dies, Charge Upgraded

A man who was allegedly punched outside a pub in Queensland has tragically died, leading to an upgrade in charges against the accused. The victim, Lincoln Hoad, 32, was reportedly struck on Cunningham St in Dalby, near Toowoomba, in the early hours of Saturday morning. He suffered critical injuries and was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, where he sadly passed away on Monday.

Hoad’s partner, Shalika Jade, had taken to social media before his death, expressing her hope for a miracle. In a heartfelt post on Facebook, she described their long-lasting love for each other. The news of his death has left her devastated and grieving for her beloved partner.

The alleged attacker, a 33-year-old man, was arrested near the scene of the incident and initially charged with grievous bodily harm. However, following Hoad’s death, the charge has been upgraded to unlawful striking causing death. The accused, who is from Capalaba near Brisbane, is scheduled to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The punch that Hoad suffered not only resulted in his tragic death but also sparked a violent brawl that spilled out into the surrounding crowd. The exact details and circumstances leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the potential consequences that can arise from acts of violence. The loss of a life leaves friends, family, and loved ones grieving, and it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prevention and resolving conflicts peacefully.

Sources:

– Current Affairs Queensland (no URL provided)

– Facebook (no URL provided)