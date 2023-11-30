New Article: Karol G to Perform Sold-Out Concert in Bogotá

Karol G, the popular Colombian singer, is set to perform two sold-out concerts at the El Campin Stadium in Bogotá on April 5th and 6th, 2024. The highly anticipated shows are part of her Mañana será bonito Latam Tour, which comes after her successful run of 15 performances in the United States. Karol G will kick off her tour in her hometown of Medellín on December 1st.

The news of Karol G’s upcoming concerts in Bogotá was confirmed the city’s mayor, Claudia López, who is known for her admiration of the artist. In a statement on her social media account, Mayor López expressed her excitement about welcoming Karol G to Bogotá and described it as an honor.

The El Campin Stadium, which has a capacity of over 36,000, offers a variety of seating options for fans to enjoy Karol G’s electrifying performances. One of the standout sections is the Oriental Alta Familiar, which allows entry for minors between the ages of 10 and 17, providing an opportunity for young fans to experience the music of their favorite artist.

Karol G’s concert in Bogotá is expected to be a memorable event, showcasing her dynamic stage presence and captivating musical style. With her chart-topping hits and energetic performances, the artist has become a global sensation, drawing audiences from all over the world.

