Initiatives to Improve Safety in New York Highway Work Zones

New measures have been implemented in New York to enhance the safety of highway workers and motorists as construction projects near completion and winter approaches. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the successful outcomes of various initiatives, including a pilot program for speed enforcement in work zones. This collaborative effort involves state transportation agencies, as well as local and state law enforcement agencies, aimed at safeguarding motorists, particularly those in disabled vehicles.

Since April 2023, notice of liability has been issued to 133,640 motorists across the state, with the State Department of Transportation work zones accounting for 95,861 and the New York State Thruway work zones for 37,779. The distribution of notices region is as follows: Long Island – 41,709, Thruway – 37,779, Rochester/Finger Lakes – 32,578, New York City – 12,330, Albany/Capital Region – 4,616, Binghamton/Southern Tier – 1,200, Syracuse/Central New York – 1,140, Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley – 1,016, Buffalo/Western New York – 849, Hornell/Western Southern Tier – 211, Watertown/North Country – 113, Utica/Mohawk Valley – 99.

To address the alarming issue of motorists driving at excessive speeds through work zones, the Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program was launched at 20 sites operated the New York State Department of Transportation and ten sites on the New York State Thruway. Governor Hochul signed legislation to establish this pilot program, which is designed to promote compliance with speed limits and reduce the speed of vehicles in work zones.

Governor Hochul emphasized that New York has a zero-tolerance policy for reckless and aggressive behavior that puts the lives of workers at risk. The implementation of work zone speed limits and other safety restrictions has proven to be effective in protecting highway workers and enhancing road safety for all. Fines for violations through the pilot program range from $50 for the first offense to $100 for subsequent violations within 18 months. Failure to pay fines may lead to a vehicle registration hold, preventing drivers from renewing their registrations.

Motorists have the right to contest a violation within 30 days of receiving notice. Furthermore, 60 percent of the funds collected the New York State Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority through the pilot program will be allocated to work zone safety projects. For more information on this initiative and the complete press release, click here.