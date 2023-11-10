The Power of Quality Content: Leveraging Brand Values on Social Media

When it comes to getting daily news, the younger generation has a different approach. According to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, social media has become the main source of news for 41% of 18-24 year-olds in the UK, compared to just 18% in 2015 (43% globally). But with the rise of clickbait headlines and unreliable reporting on social media, how can quality media brands compete?

Rather than diluting their content to fit the social media landscape, media brands should utilize their brand values as a way to attract new audiences. Brand integrity becomes crucial in this digital-first era. Forbes, for example, maintains brand integrity across all major social media networks carefully curating their content. They have a dynamic combination of business news, live event coverage, and enterprise journalism that resonates well with their audience. They also collaborate with platforms like LinkedIn to create exclusive assets for their business-oriented audience.

Another valuable strategy for media brands is to leverage contributors and their expertise. Forbes has a wide Contributors Network that shares their content with like-minded individuals on social media. These contributors, with their unique knowledge and interests, can create content that appeals to specific audiences. For Politico, social media is a key driver for growth, particularly in attracting more politically-inclined individuals in Europe. They use bespoke social images and audiograms to showcase their editorial content and engage with their target audience.

Insider, on the other hand, emphasizes the importance of tailored headlines for social media without resorting to clickbait. They strive for a balance between relatable, relevant content and presenting information responsibly to maintain their credibility as a source.

Overall, media brands should prioritize their brand values, such as trust and integrity, to stand out amidst the noise of social media. By staying true to their core principles and creating quality content that resonates with their target audience, media brands can drive audiences and establish themselves as reliable sources in the ever-changing digital landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why do younger people rely more on social media for news?



A: The younger generation is less likely to directly visit news sites or apps and prefer using social media or other intermediaries to access news.

Q: How can media brands with a focus on quality journalism compete with the clickbait culture on social media?



A: Media brands should leverage their strong brand values, such as trust, quality, and integrity, to attract audiences who seek more than just snackable content.

Q: How does Forbes maintain brand integrity on social media?



A: Forbes is conscious of the content they put out and focuses on creating a dynamic combination of business news, live event coverage, and high-quality journalism. They also collaborate closely with platforms like LinkedIn to create exclusive assets for their target audience.

Q: How do contributors play a role in driving audience engagement on social media?



A: Contributors with specific expertise can create content that resonates with niche audiences on social media platforms, allowing media brands to tap into valuable communities.

Q: What strategies can media brands use to drive growth through social media?



A: Media brands can use bespoke social images and audiograms, collaborate with reporters to share content, and tailor headlines for social media without resorting to clickbait to attract audience attention and engagement.