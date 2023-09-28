Tradespeople Find Nearly Half of Their Jobs Through Social Media, Study Shows

According to a new study conducted Direct Line business insurance, tradespeople are discovering that social media platforms are a powerful tool for attracting customers. The research reveals that tradespeople obtain almost half (47%) of their jobs through social media channels.

The survey, which involved 500 tradespeople, demonstrates that a staggering 93% of respondents utilize platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to promote their services and capture the attention of potential clients. Furthermore, over a third (35%) of tradespeople reported receiving job opportunities through social media three or more times per week.

Facebook emerged as the preferred social media outlet for lead generation, with close to 60% of tradespeople stating that it is the most effective platform for obtaining business leads. Other platforms such as Instagram (39%), YouTube (33%), and even TikTok (31%) also proved to be significant sources of generating leads for tradespeople.

While the benefits of utilizing social media are evident, the study also highlights some risks. Approximately 23% of tradespeople admitted to receiving unjustified complaints or negative reviews online. These unwarranted criticisms can have a detrimental impact on a company’s ability to secure new customers, with 70% of tradespeople claiming that negative comments on social media affected their business prospects.

The consequences of receiving unjustified complaints extend beyond financial implications and can also impact tradespeople’s mental well-being. A substantial 71% of respondents revealed that criticism and complaints received on social media had detrimental effects on their mental health.

When faced with unfounded complaints or negative reviews, tradespeople employ various strategies to address the issue. Nearly half (46%) of tradespeople choose to resolve the matter directly with the client, while 37% successfully have the complaint removed through the social media platform itself. In some cases, legal action becomes necessary, with 13% of tradespeople taking this route to clear their reputation.

Alison Traboulsi, Product Manager at Direct Line business insurance, emphasizes the importance of managing social media carefully to establish a successful online community while protecting one’s brand reputation. Traboulsi suggests actively monitoring and responding to positive, neutral, and negative comments and reviews to prevent potential damage to a business’s image.