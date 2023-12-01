New Training Campaign “Vyapar Aapke Dwar” Aims to Boost Social Media Use for Indian Businesses

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has recently initiated a nationwide training campaign called “Vyapar Aapke Dwar” to equip India’s business community with the skills needed to effectively utilize social media for business purposes. In collaboration with Meta, qualified trainers from the company are conducting workshops to educate traders on the optimal usage of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and reels to enable the growth of their businesses.

Recognizing the potential of social commerce as the future of retail trade in India, CAIT estimates the current annual turnover of social commerce to be $8 billion in the country, with predictions that it will soar to $85 billion 2030. With more than 450 million social media users in India, including 75 crore users on WhatsApp, 37 crore on Facebook, and 33 crore on Instagram, CAIT believes that social commerce will surpass e-commerce as the dominant digital trade medium.

The appeal of social commerce lies in its simplified shopping experience, the ability to build scalable trust, personalized curation, and the range of seller tools available. CAIT’s research indicates that 77% of consumers prefer shopping from enterprises that provide a great social media experience, while 80% of social media marketers believe that customers will increasingly purchase products directly from social apps rather than through brand platforms or third-party e-commerce portals.

To facilitate the growth of social commerce, CAIT plans to hold 250 workshops across India, following a successful traders’ workshop in New Delhi attended leaders from over 200 trade bodies. These initiatives aim to empower Indian traders with the knowledge and skills they need to leverage social media platforms, capitalizing on their wider reach and strong user base.

