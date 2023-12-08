Trader Joe’s Faces Renewed Backlash over Product Naming Practices

Summary: A recent video TikToker Kyi (@kyeatdaays) calling out Trader Joe’s for its product naming practices has reignited the debate around the grocer’s labeling approach. In the viral clip, Kyi expresses surprise upon discovering that Trader Joe’s brand of Mandarin Orange Chicken is labeled as “Trader Ming’s.” This naming practice, which assigns imagined country of origin to packaged foods, has previously been criticized as racially insensitive. While some viewers expressed support for the retailer, others questioned why the debate was resurfacing, believing that Trader Joe’s had committed to changing its practices in response to a petition in 2020. However, the company later backtracked on its initial statement, stating that it would continue the tradition as it believed it showcased appreciation for other cultures and was enjoyed customers.

Title: Trader Joe’s Sparks Controversy Once Again with Product Labels

Trader Joe’s, the popular California-based grocery store, has found itself in the midst of controversy yet again due to its product naming practices. A TikTok video posted Kyi (@kyeatdaays) has gone viral, drawing attention to the grocer’s habit of assigning names to its packaged foods based on imagined country of origin.

In the video, Kyi expresses shock while preparing a frozen sack of Mandarin Orange Chicken as she realizes it is branded as “Trader Ming’s.” The clip has garnered over 2.1 million views and sparked a debate over the appropriateness of Trader Joe’s labeling approach.

While some viewers found the discussion lighthearted and voiced support for the retailer, others were surprised that the issue was still being raised. They believed that Trader Joe’s had committed to changing its product naming practices after receiving a petition in 2020.

However, after initially expressing willingness to make changes, Trader Joe’s later released a statement defending its tradition of labeling products in this manner. The company stated that it did not consider the labels racist and that the practice was intended to be fun and appreciative of other cultures.

Trader Joe’s is no stranger to the controversy surrounding its branding choices. The grocer has faced criticisms in the past for names like “Trader Jacques” on French foods and “Trader Jose” on Mexican products. Despite the renewed backlash, Trader Joe’s stands its long-standing labeling practice, asserting that it has found support among its customers.