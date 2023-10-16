Facebook and Instagram Applying for Social Commerce Permits in Indonesia

Indonesia’s Trade Ministry has revealed that popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook are currently in the process of applying for social commerce permits. These permits would allow the platforms to offer sales promotion services and act as a liaison office to address consumer disputes.

Isy Karim, the Director General of Home Affairs at the Trade Ministry, confirmed that both Facebook and Instagram are required to obtain a social commerce permit as they operate as social networking sites and are looking to open advertising services. Additionally, an e-commerce permit is necessary for platforms that aim to provide actual sales services.

If granted the social commerce permit, the companies will also receive a Foreign Company Representative Office (KP3A) permit, enabling them to act as a bridge in resolving consumer disputes and legal issues. However, Isy emphasized that social commerce activities are limited to direct transactions, as regulated Trade Ministerial Regulation No. 31 of 2023.

Interestingly, the closure of TikTok’s commerce feature, TikTok Shop, on October 4 came after the implementation of the regulation. Isy clarified that TikTok Shop still holds a permit as a Foreign Trade Company Representative Office but has not applied for either a social commerce or e-commerce license. Consequently, TikTok’s activities are confined to social media.

As social commerce continues to expand worldwide, it is no surprise that major players in the social media industry like Facebook and Instagram are seeking permits to enter this lucrative market. With the necessary permits, these platforms will be able to offer sales promotion services and help resolve consumer disputes, enhancing the overall online shopping experience for Indonesian users.

