New Partnership Rumors: TikTok and GoTo Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce

The Indonesian Trade Ministry has responded to rumors suggesting that Chinese super-app TikTok is planning to merge with homegrown tech giant PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia to reopen its e-commerce feature, TikTok Shop. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, also known as Zulhas, stated that the merger could be a possibility if it complies with the Trade Minister’s Regulation (Permendag) No. 31 of 2023 on business licensing, promotion, development, and supervision of e-commerce operators.

Rather than quote officials directly, it can be said that the ministry is open to the merger as long as it follows established regulations. Minister Zulhas emphasized that the government is not against such a partnership and is not planning to ban it. However, he stressed that proper procedures must be followed, and should any irregularities occur, the ministry will step in. These measures are aimed at safeguarding domestic industries and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), allowing local products to expand into international markets.

Director General of Domestic Trade Isy Karim has confirmed that TikTok has not yet applied for a permit to operate an e-commerce service. This suggests that the discussions between TikTok and a number of Indonesian e-commerce companies, as revealed Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, may not have solidified into a formal partnership or acquisition deal.

As of now, neither Gojek nor TikTok Indonesia have responded to requests for confirmation from Tempo, a leading news outlet in Indonesia. However, the potential collaboration between TikTok and GoTo has generated significant buzz in the country’s tech and e-commerce sectors.

