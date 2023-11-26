New Title: Tractor Collision on Highway Linked to Unrest as Controversial Protest Descends on Vancouver

A chaotic scene unfolded on Highway 1 early Saturday afternoon as a tractor collided with a police cruiser, resulting in the tractor rolling over, according to Surrey RCMP. The incident occurred amidst a growing protest convoy, known to oppose the SOGI curriculum, making its way from Chilliwack to the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) grounds in Vancouver.

The events began at approximately 12:35 p.m., when BC Highway Patrol members responded to a call while encountering an individual driving a tractor on Highway 1. Sergeant Duane Honeyman of the RCMP explained that authorities made an initial attempt to halt the tractor, but their efforts led to a collision when the tractor struck a police vehicle. The situation took a turn for the worse as the tractor rolled over while attempting to navigate the on-ramp towards the westbound lanes of Highway 1.

Unfolding in real-time, a video shared on social media captured the intense moment as two RCMP vehicles pursued the fleeing tractor. The video revealed police employing a PIT maneuver, where the front end of a vehicle is intentionally maneuvered to touch the back of another vehicle, causing it to lose control and swerve sideways. The tractor flipped over shortly after the contact, and the driver could be seen lying on the road after the collision.

Although one person has been placed under arrest and transported to a nearby hospital, the extent of their injuries remains undisclosed. Presently, law enforcement officials maintain a presence at the intersection of 176 Street and the highway’s northbound lanes.

