A Tragic Accident: Tractor Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death and Serious Injury While Distracted

A tragic accident occurred on April 27, 2020, on the A54 Holmes Chapel Road in Brereton Heath, Cheshire. A devoted mother, Helen Wickham, and her teenage son were out cycling when they were struck a tractor driver, Jonathan Sumner. The collision resulted in the death of Helen Wickham and caused serious life-changing injuries to her son.

At the recent trial in Chester Crown Court, it was revealed that Sumner had been distracted his mobile phone seconds before the collision. He had been checking Snapchat, viewing images and videos, just one minute prior to the accident. Furthermore, Sumner was found to be driving over the speed limit set for his vehicle.

Initially, Sumner claimed that he had been blinded the sun and had not seen the cyclists until it was too late. However, witness accounts and a thorough examination of the scene suggested that Sumner would have had sufficient visibility if he had been paying proper attention. Experts estimated that Sumner would have been able to see the mother and son from a distance of approximately 210 meters.

Sumner was subsequently charged with causing death dangerous driving and causing serious injury dangerous driving. In August 2022, he pleaded guilty to these charges and was sentenced last Friday to eight years and six months in prison. Additionally, upon his release, Sumner will be subject to a five-year driving ban.

The devastating impact of Sumner’s actions cannot be overstated. In a statement, Helen Wickham’s family expressed their grief and emphasized that the accident could have been avoided. They highlighted the loss of a loving and selfless individual, as well as the long-lasting physical and mental injuries inflicted upon their son.

The sentencing of Sumner brings some closure to the family, but their pain and loss will endure. The case serves as a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving and the devastating consequences it can have. It is our hope that this tragedy will serve as a cautionary tale, prompting individuals to prioritize safety and responsibility when behind the wheel.

