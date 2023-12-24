Unsettled Weather Pattern Expected for the Week

Meteorologists are predicting an unsettled weather pattern for the upcoming week, with fluctuations in temperatures and increased chances of rain. The week will start off with mild temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, accompanied increasing cloud cover.

As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to rise to around 80 degrees, along with higher humidity levels. However, this warmth will be short-lived as a cold front moves through the area, bringing the potential for strong storms in the mid to late afternoon. There is even a possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms.

The rain is expected to taper off Sunday evening, continuing into the overnight hours. Monday will greet us with chilly and breezy conditions, with low temperatures in the low 50s and highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will dominate the sky on Tuesday, keeping temperatures cool throughout the day. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs will only climb to the low 70s. In contrast, Wednesday will provide a brief respite with mainly dry and milder conditions, as lows hover around 60 degrees and highs reach the mid 70s.

As we approach the latter half of the week, rain chances will increase once again, lasting through the weekend. Breezy conditions are also expected to persist throughout the week. High temperatures at the end of the work week will range from the low to mid 70s, while lows will settle in the low 60s.

As always, it’s advisable to stay informed about the changing weather conditions and prepare accordingly.