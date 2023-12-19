New York City’s Homeless Crisis: Tracking the Growing Number of Sheltered Individuals

New York City’s homeless crisis continues to escalate, raising concerns about the total number of people staying in shelters and the capacity of the system to accommodate them. With the involvement of multiple city agencies providing emergency lodging, the monitoring process has become even more complex. However, tracking and understanding this data is crucial for developing effective strategies to address homelessness.

In recent years, City Limits, a local news outlet, has been diligently trying to determine the number of individuals residing in the city’s shelters. They discovered that the daily census published the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), which excludes individuals in facilities managed other city agencies, presented an incomplete picture. Despite a monthly count across agencies introduced in 2011, obtaining accurate and readable information remained a challenge.

To address this issue, City Limits took the initiative and started reporting daily and monthly shelter counts using the most comprehensive figures available. In response to their reporting, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration committed to implementing changes. As a result, in July 2023, City Council legislation mandated agencies to overhaul their data sharing methodologies. This marked the beginning of a new, more inclusive approach to tracking homelessness in the city.

City Limit’s shelter tracker reveals that over 140,000 individuals slept in city shelters in October, indicating a staggering 138% increase since January 2022. This significant rise can be attributed to various factors, including the inclusion of thousands of newly arrived immigrants living in non-DHS shelters. The tracker compiles data from DHS reports, temporary housing usage numbers, and monthly reports on asylum seekers, presenting a comprehensive and up-to-date analysis.

The report sheds light on the challenges faced those experiencing homelessness, emphasizing the importance of understanding the human stories behind these statistics. Milton Perez, a leader with the Homeless Union within VOCAL-NY, emphasizes the pain and suffering that accompanies these numbers and urges New Yorkers to empathize with the individuals affected.

Despite improvements in tracking sheltered individuals, gaps remain. Many city-operated shelters administered agencies such as the Human Resources Administration, Department of Youth and Community Development, Housing Preservation and Development, and Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice are not fully captured in the data. Efforts are being made to address these shortcomings as the city enforces new laws requiring the reporting of aggregate numbers across agencies.

Moreover, the data reveals an alarming increase in the number of families with children seeking shelter. The daily count of families with children has more than doubled, reaching an unprecedented high in December 2023. This highlights the need for targeted support for vulnerable families, particularly those who have recently arrived in the country and face additional challenges due to language barriers and unfamiliarity with the system.

Monitoring the number of individuals in shelters is an ongoing process, and the availability of accurate and comprehensive data is crucial for developing effective policies and interventions. By acknowledging the scale of the problem and understanding the stories behind the numbers, New York City can work towards finding long-term solutions to eradicate homelessness.