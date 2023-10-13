Tracking Emotions on Social Media to Predict Viral Posts

A recent study conducted researchers at the University of Maryland aimed to understand why certain posts on social media go viral, including those with misinformation and conspiracy theories. The researchers found that the expression of highly specific emotions in a post, such as anger, love, wonder, pride, and amusement, had a significant impact on whether the post was shared. On the other hand, tracking broader characteristics of emotions, like the overall positive or negative tone of a post, led to less accurate predictions of sharing.

The study involved analyzing over 4,000 Facebook posts in Poland and Lithuania, examining a wide range of emotions expressed in the posts. The researchers utilized three different theories of emotion to predict the number of shares for each post. The models that included specific emotions performed better in explaining sharing behavior compared to models that grouped emotions differently. However, the model that considered more than 20 different emotions was the most informative.

Posts that evoked emotions such as anger, contempt, love, admiration, cute/kama muta, wonder, pride, sadness, and amusement were associated with an increase in sharing. On the other hand, posts that expressed sexual attraction and happiness were associated with a significant decrease in sharing. These findings align with the common understanding that humorous, cute, and extraordinary content tends to be shared more frequently on social media.

This study provides valuable insights into the factors that contribute to the spread of social media posts. By understanding the emotional theories behind social media sharing, researchers can develop more accurate predictive models for viral content. The findings also highlight the importance of considering specific emotions rather than general emotional tone when analyzing social media engagement.

