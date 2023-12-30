Tracee Ellis Ross: Breaking Free from Her Mother’s Shadow

Tracee Ellis Ross, the talented actress known for her role in Black-ish, recently opened up about her unique upbringing as the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross. While many might assume that growing up in the shadow of such a famous mother would be difficult, Tracee revealed that her childhood was surprisingly normal.

Contrary to popular belief, Tracee shared that her mother, Diana, was not a constant partier surrounded celebrities. However, the family did have their fair share of encounters with the Hollywood elite. Tracee mentioned that Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye were frequent visitors to their home. She even recounted playing tennis with Cher, her dad, and her mom. Furthermore, Tracee revealed that she had been photographed the famous artist Andy Warhol.

Despite these glamorous encounters, Tracee emphasized that her mother always prioritized creating a sense of normalcy and a stable home life for her children. Diana, who had already made a name for herself as the lead singer of The Supremes, made every effort to be present in her children’s lives. Tracee fondly recalled her mother waking her up for school and sitting down together for family dinners. She also mentioned that her mother would record music when they were asleep at night and never left them for more than a week.

In her interview with Flaunt magazine, Tracee also expressed gratitude for her close relationship with her mother, stating that she never felt overshadowed Diana’s fame. Instead, she felt embraced her mother’s love and support. Tracee did, however, have a strong desire to forge her own path and establish her own identity.

Tracee Ellis Ross is not just known for being Diana Ross’s daughter; she has made a name for herself as a talented and accomplished actress. Her unique upbringing, filled with encounters with famous icons and the stability of a loving home, has undoubtedly shaped her into the successful individual she is today.