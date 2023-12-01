Employee Fired for Violating Digital Disconnect Rights

A recent ruling the High Court of Justice in Madrid, Spain has upheld the dismissal of an employee for continuously contacting her superior and co-workers outside of working hours, thus violating their right to digital disconnection. The court deemed the termination non-discriminatory, despite its proximity to the employee’s medical leave.

The worker in question persistently called and messaged her vacationing boss via email and WhatsApp to express her dissatisfaction with the company’s handling of a dispute with a colleague. Despite being instructed to cease her actions, she continued to communicate with her co-workers in a similar manner. As a result, her behavior was considered a breach of her colleagues’ and superior’s right to digital disconnection, which ensures respect for the rest and privacy of employees outside of work hours, leading to her disciplinary dismissal.

The employee subsequently filed a lawsuit against the company, seeking nullification of her termination and compensation of €7,501 for damages. She argued that her employer’s decision was unjustified, disproportionate, and discriminatory, as her dismissal coincided with her medical leave due to depressive disorder.

In analyzing the case, the court highlighted the need to establish the employee’s disabled status to determine whether discrimination occurred. It noted that the only available information regarding the employee’s condition was the existence of two periods of temporary incapacity in the three months preceding her dismissal, with no details about the circumstances or causes of these absences.

The court emphasized that despite a subsequent declaration of permanent total disability, it was difficult to deduce whether the employee’s situation met the definition of “physical, mental, or psychological impairments that, when interacting with various barriers, could hinder their full and effective participation in professional life on an equal basis with other workers.” It emphasized that anti-discrimination safeguards are not conditional upon the specific legal qualification of work capacity according to the social security pension legislation.

The court concluded that when an unlawful decision a company, such as an unjustified dismissal, affects a previously absent employee, it constitutes a violation of fundamental rights. However, for the termination to be classified as discriminatory and null, the worker must have some form of disability as previously defined. Based on the evidence presented, the court found that despite the temporal proximity between the employee’s leave and the company’s decision, there was no evidence linking her dismissal to her medical condition. The court affirmed the original judgment and denied the employee’s appeal.

FAQ

What is digital disconnection?

Digital disconnection refers to the right of employees to disconnect from work-related digital communications, such as phone calls, emails, and instant messages, outside of their regular working hours. This right aims to ensure that employees have adequate time for rest, relaxation, and personal activities without being constantly engaged in work-related matters.

How does digital disconnection protect employees?

Digital disconnection safeguards employees’ well-being minimizing the encroachment of work into their personal lives. It helps prevent burnout, promotes work-life balance, and protects employees’ privacy and leisure time. By establishing clear boundaries, digital disconnection allows employees to recharge and maintain their overall health and productivity.

Can employers enforce digital disconnection policies?

Employers can implement digital disconnection policies to establish guidelines for employees regarding work-related communications outside of working hours. These policies aim to strike a balance between maintaining flexibility for urgent matters while respecting employees’ right to disconnect. However, policies must be reasonable, fair, and considerate of employees’ well-being.

What are the consequences of violating digital disconnection rights?

Violations of digital disconnection rights can result in disciplinary actions, including warnings, reprimands, or, in severe cases, dismissal. Employers have a responsibility to ensure that employees’ rights to rest and privacy are respected, and repeated violations can be considered a breach of trust or detrimental to the working environment.