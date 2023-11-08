Social Media Shopping Trends: What Consumers Actually Buy

As social media usage continues to rise, retailers are capitalizing on the opportunity to connect with consumers and drive sales. Social media platforms are making it increasingly convenient for shoppers to purchase products instantly, blurring the lines between browsing and buying. One platform, in particular, is TikTok, which recently launched TikTok Shop in the U.S., bringing retailers and consumers even closer together.

According to a study titled “Tracking the Digital Payments Takeover: Monetizing Social Media,” conducted PYMNTS Intelligence and Amazon Web Services, 43% of consumers use social media to search for products and services, but only 14% make purchases directly through these platforms.

However, when it comes to the types of products consumers plan to buy via social media in the next 12 months, there are some interesting insights. While clothing and apparel, food and beverage, and beauty products still dominate, there are emerging categories that are expected to experience significant growth. These include pet products, toys, and home furnishings. Interestingly, different platforms are preferred for specific product categories: TikTok for toys, YouTube for pet products, and Instagram for home furnishings.

Notably, 86% of consumers who currently make purchases through social media express high satisfaction with this shopping method. This level of satisfaction suggests that nearly half of consumers are open to making future purchases on social media. The younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, lead the way in this trend, with a majority of them planning to make purchases through social media platforms.

Pet products are one category that is projected to experience substantial growth, with a doubling of the current share of shoppers. This can be attributed to the popularity of pet videos and dedicated pet profiles on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. Toy purchases through social media are also expected to grow 85% in the coming year, driven the convenience and competitive prices offered online.

As social media continues to shape the retail landscape, companies are adjusting their strategies to meet consumer demand. For example, toy manufacturers like Mattel are leveraging social media to promote their products and drive sales. By embracing social media platforms, companies are able to reach a wider audience and capitalize on the growing trend of social commerce.

In conclusion, while certain product categories like clothing and beauty remain popular in social media shopping, there is a growing market for pet products, toys, and home furnishings. As consumers become more comfortable with purchasing through these platforms, retailers are adapting to meet their needs and capitalize on the expanding digital marketplace.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How are retailers leveraging social media to promote their products?

Retailers are using social media platforms to engage customers and drive sales. They create content that showcases their products, run targeted advertisements, collaborate with influencers, and provide a seamless shopping experience directly on social media.

2. Which platforms are popular for different product categories?

While Instagram and Facebook are popular across various product categories, specific platforms stand out for particular products. TikTok is favored for toy purchases, YouTube for pet products, and Instagram for home furnishings.

3. Are consumers satisfied with making purchases through social media?

Yes, according to the study, 86% of consumers who currently shop via social media express high satisfaction with the experience. They appreciate the convenience and ease of purchasing products directly from social media platforms.

4. Which generations are leading the trend of purchasing through social media?

Gen Z and Millennials are at the forefront of social media shopping. Three out of four Gen Z consumers and two out of three Millennials intend to make a purchase through social media platforms.

5. Which product categories are projected to experience significant growth in social media shopping?

Pet products and toys are expected to see major growth in social media shopping, with a projected doubling of shoppers for pet products and an 85% increase in toy purchases through social media.