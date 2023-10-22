Toyota Shipping Tundras to Australia for Pilot Program

Toyota is set to introduce its Tundra full-size pickup trucks to the Australian market, following the decline of the local ute market. As part of a pilot program, the automaker is shipping over 300 Tundras to Australia, which will be converted to right-hand drive. However, Toyota has forbidden owners from posting about the trucks on social media.

The rules for owners of the test vehicles, known as the “Tundra Insiders Program,” were uncovered Australia’s Drive. Owners who purchase one of the 300 trucks must allow Toyota to inspect them for any issues that may arise. They are also strictly prohibited from posting about the trucks on social media or allowing any media outlets to review them.

In a letter to owners, Toyota states that they must avoid commenting about the Tundra on social media and refrain from discussing the lease agreement or the truck itself with any media outlets. Participants are also prohibited from loaning the Tundra to motoring press, journalists, or influencers for review or coverage purposes.

The decision to closely monitor the trucks and impose a social media blackout is likely due to Toyota’s commitment to maintaining high quality standards. Australia presents an untested environment for the Tundra, and Toyota wants to ensure that the trucks perform well before their official release. The 300 trucks will be shipped as left-hand drive vehicles and converted to right-hand drive Walkinshaw Automotive Group.

The prohibition on social media posts may appear peculiar given that the trucks will be driven on public roads. However, Toyota may be concerned about the potential distortion of messaging that can occur on social media platforms. Despite the blackout, it is anticipated that information about the Tundra will still find its way out, considering the number of people involved.

Australia’s once-thriving market for utes, which consisted of car-based unibody trucks like the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon, declined with the closure of GM’s Holden and Ford’s Australian manufacturing base. The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger are now the top-selling vehicles in Australia. As a result, American automakers such as Chevrolet and Ford are seizing the opportunity to introduce full-size pickups, with the Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500 already available and the Ford F-150 set to arrive soon. If Toyota’s pilot program is successful, the Tundra may also join the Australian market.

