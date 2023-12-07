Toyota Unveils Luxurious Century SUV to Compete with Rolls-Royce

Toyota has recently introduced its all-new Century SUV, a luxurious vehicle that aims to compete with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. While the Century SUV is smaller and less powerful than the Cullinan, it offers comparable levels of luxury at a significantly lower price point. With a starting price of around $170,000, the Century SUV is less than half the price of the Cullinan, which begins at around $390,000.

Although Toyota may not directly market the Century SUV as a Cullinan competitor, the Japanese brand will be expanding its marketing efforts outside of Japan, putting it in competition with the Cullinan in certain markets, including the Middle East.

The Century SUV features an elegant and stylish design, with a sharper and more attractive front end compared to its predecessor, the Century sedan. The Century sedan, which has remained relatively unchanged throughout its 55-year history, has often been compared to a Russian Zil limousine. The SUV model, however, represents a step in the right direction with its modern and sophisticated appearance.

The Century has a rich history as Japan’s ultimate limousine, favored influential figures such as prime ministers, industry leaders, and even the Emperor. The new Century SUV model is powered a 3.5-liter V6 plug-in hybrid engine, delivering 406 horsepower. It is a four-seater vehicle with a strong focus on providing comfort and luxury to rear-seat passengers.

While Toyota has initially launched the Century SUV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, there are indications that the brand might consider adding a fuel-cell version in the future. Additionally, some believe that the ultra-luxurious nature of the Century SUV may be better suited to the Lexus brand, particularly in international markets where brand image holds significant weight.

Overall, Toyota’s introduction of the Century SUV marks a notable step in the brand’s efforts to compete in the luxury vehicle market. With its combination of elegance, luxury, and a more accessible price point, the Century SUV is poised to attract discerning customers looking for a high-end driving experience.