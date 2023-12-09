Title: Toyota Unveils Luxurious Century SUV at Half the Price of Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Summary: Toyota has introduced its new Century SUV, a luxury vehicle that rivals the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in terms of opulence but is priced at less than half of the Cullinan’s cost. With a starting price of around $170,000, the Century SUV will be marketed outside of Japan for the first time, competing directly with the Cullinan in certain markets like the Middle East. The SUV features a sleek design, especially its sharp and attractive front end, which sets it apart from the traditional Century sedan. The Century line began as a domestic sedan in 1967 and has evolved over three generations. The new SUV version, simply named the “Century,” offers buyers a choice between the sedan and the SUV model. Equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 plug-in hybrid engine, the Century SUV provides a luxurious experience for its passengers, with spacious captain’s chairs and a wide door opening for easy access. Toyota’s commitment to environmental concerns is evident in the SUV’s powertrain options, and there are also indications that a fuel-cell version of the Century may be introduced in the future. While the Century is well-known in Japan, its ultra-luxurious nature may be better suited for the Lexus brand than Toyota in international markets.

Please note that the above content has been created an AI language model and may not always reflect the most accurate information.