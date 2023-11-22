Toyota SUV Ads Banned for Failing Social Responsibility Test

The UK advertising watchdog, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), has made a landmark ruling banning two Toyota adverts for promoting environmentally harmful behavior. The SUV ads, created as part of a 2020 campaign, were found to lack a sense of responsibility to society.

The first advert, a poster, depicted two SUVs in the foreground followed a swarm of others driving through rocky terrain, raising a cloud of dust. The second advert was a video shown on social media, featuring numerous Toyota Hilux cars driving across off-road terrain, including a river. A voiceover described the scene as “one of nature’s true spectacles” before the vehicles joined a road and drove through an urban area.

Adfree Cities, a network of groups aiming to remove advertising from public spaces, lodged the complaint. In partnership with the UK campaign group Badvertising, they argued that the adverts condoned environmentally harmful behavior and called for an end to advertising high-carbon products and services.

The ASA agreed with the complaint, stating that the adverts disregarded the impact of vehicles on nature and the environment, and were not prepared with a sense of responsibility to society. This is the first time the ASA has banned an SUV advert on the grounds of breaching social responsibility in an environmental context.

