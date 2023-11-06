A Look into the Future: Japan’s Electric Supercar Project

Amidst the exciting landscape of electric cars, a groundbreaking project is taking shape in Japan. A team of renowned professionals, including a high-profile Nissan designer and a respected Toyota engineer, are collaborating to create an electric supercar that is set to redefine the industry.

The driving force behind this venture is a start-up company called Aim, an engineering firm with a rich 25-year history. Recently, Aim unveiled its electric sports car concept, the EV Sport 01, which showcases the company’s exceptional engineering abilities.

Heading the design process is Shiro Nakamura, the mastermind behind the iconic Nissan R35 GT-R supercar and the futuristic Isuzu VehiCross SUV. With his expertise, Nakamura is set to revolutionize the aesthetics of electric supercars.

Assisting Nakamura is Hiroyuki Koba, the Chief Engineer responsible for the popular Toyota C-HR. Koba brings his years of experience and technical expertise to ensure that the EV Sport 01 delivers both in terms of performance and innovation.

One standout feature of the Aim EV Sport 01 is its utilization of two electric motors sourced from double-decker buses in the UK. These motors power the rear wheels directly, providing an impressive output of 360kW and 740Nm of torque. With an aluminum chassis and a weight of 1425kg, the EV Sport 01 boasts a power-to-weight ratio comparable to that of a 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 992.

Additionally, the EV Sport 01 is equipped with four battery packs producing a total of 81kWh, delivering a range of approximately 300 kilometers. Its dimensions closely resemble those of the Mazda MX-5, showcasing Aim’s intention to provide a thrilling driving experience in a compact package.

Since its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the EV Sport 01 has garnered significant interest, prompting Aim to explore the possibility of a limited production run.

Aim’s transition from internal combustion engines to electric motors signifies their commitment to embracing the future of transportation. After achieving notable success with their V10 engines and wins at endurance races, Aim now seeks to become a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of the EV Sport 01, Aim’s pioneering project is set to make waves and establish Japan as a powerhouse in the realm of electric supercars.

