Toyota Australia Revises Social Media Policy for Tundra Trial Customers

Toyota Australia has made a significant change to its social media policy for customers participating in the Tundra trial program. The first 300 customers of the Toyota Tundra pick-up in Australia will now be allowed to share some of their ownership experiences on social media, although any mention of faults or flaws with the vehicles will still be prohibited.

Sean Hanley, the head of sales and marketing for Toyota Australia, expressed the company’s desire to allow trial customers to share their experiences and be proud of owning a Tundra. While the initial policy aimed to prevent negative comments on social media, Toyota Australia is now encouraging trial participants to report any technical issues or difficulties directly to the company.

The decision to revise the social media policy reflects Toyota’s commitment to gathering feedback and improving the Tundra based on customer experiences. By allowing trial customers to openly share their ownership experiences, Toyota can identify any necessary adjustments and ensure the quality of the local conversion meets their standards.

This approach marks a departure from the traditional method of conducting final validation in-house and unveiling a new car without public input. Toyota Australia’s transparency during the Tundra trial demonstrates their willingness to engage with customers and create a collaborative relationship.

The success of the Tundra trial vehicles will have a significant impact on the model’s future availability. Pending approval from Toyota’s parent company and the chief engineer, the Tundra could become a regular part of the local showroom line-up. If approved, the Tundra is expected to go on sale to the general public in late 2024 or early 2025.

Overall, Toyota Australia’s decision to revise its social media policy for Tundra trial customers highlights their commitment to customer feedback and continuous improvement. By allowing open communication, the company can gather valuable insights and make necessary adjustments to ensure the success of the Tundra in the Australian market.

