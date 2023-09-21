Toya & Reginae: Secrets & Games Revealed in Latest Episode

The hit reality TV series, “Toya & Reginae,” continues to captivate audiences with its debut season. In the upcoming episode titled “Secrets & Games,” viewers can expect plenty of shocking revelations and unexpected twists.

In this episode, Toya will be taken aback when Red confesses his desire to have another baby. Meanwhile, Reginae will make a trip to Los Angeles to visit her father. On the other hand, Danielle and Red will be keeping a secret from Toya, leading to some tension within the group. Toya’s game night for couples will also take an interesting turn, with surprising revelations coming to light.

In the previous episode, titled “Social Media Meltdown,” Reginae and Armon were briefly reunited during a date, and Toya deceived Ms. Anita into a doctor’s visit. Additionally, Toya threw a party for Danielle, leading to the discovery of a secret that Reginae had been hiding. Furthermore, Beedy and Toya took the significant step of moving in together. However, the episode took a terrifying turn when Reginae experienced a home invasion that left her deeply frightened.

For those who want to catch the latest episode of “Toya & Reginae” without cable, there are several streaming services available. Philo is an affordable option, offering over 70 live channels, the ability to stream from three devices simultaneously, and a 365-day DVR with unlimited space. Fubo TV, another popular streaming service, provides access to over 100 channels, including ABC and ESPN, making it a top choice for sports fans. DIRECTV Stream is known for its extensive live and regional sports coverage, making it a versatile option for streaming needs.

“Toya & Reginae” airs its fifth episode on Thursday, September 21 at 9 p.m. on WE TV. Viewers can also watch the show on-demand using streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo, and DIRECTV Stream, all of which offer free trials.

In conclusion, “Toya & Reginae” continues to offer exciting and dramatic moments in its debut season. Viewers can anticipate more secrets, games, and surprising revelations as the series progresses.

