Matthew Perry’s Death Sparks Discussion on the Risks of Ketamine Use

Investigations into Matthew Perry’s passing have revealed that the actor had ketamine in his system, a drug that is used for depression treatment and recreational purposes. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released a toxicology report, which indicated that Perry had recently undergone ketamine infusion therapy to alleviate his depression and anxiety. However, it was determined that the ketamine found in his system at the time of his death could not have been a result of the therapy he had received, as ketamine’s effects only last for a few hours.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the presence of ketamine in Perry’s system led to cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, contributing to his tragic death. The report explicitly ruled out the presence of other substances such as alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, and fentanyl.

Additionally, the report highlighted other factors that played a role in Perry’s death, including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the impact of buprenorphine, a medication used in the treatment of opioid addiction. It was noted that Perry had been regularly receiving ketamine infusion therapy, but the frequency had been reduced a new doctor six months prior to his passing. The report, however, did not specify the exact frequency of his therapy sessions in the months leading up to his death.

The incident occurred on October 28 when Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi after playing pickleball. Despite the efforts of first responders, he was pronounced dead due to apparent drowning. Surprisingly, no illicit narcotics were found in his home.

Matthew Perry’s sudden and untimely death has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, leading to an outpouring of tributes from countless celebrities. Sources close to Perry revealed that he had been in a positive state of mind before his passing, expressing happiness about his recent movie commitment and relocation to a new home.

This devastating event serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with ketamine use and highlights the intricate nature of mental health treatment. It emphasizes the significance of closely monitoring medication usage in order to ensure the well-being of individuals struggling with mental health issues. Perry’s legacy as a beloved actor and his personal battles with substance abuse will continue to have a profound impact on those who knew and admired him.