Town of Cloverland Holds Budget Hearing for 2024

The Town of Cloverland has announced that a public hearing will be held on Monday, November 5th, 2023, to discuss the proposed 2024 town budget. The hearing will take place at 7:00 PM at the Cloverland Town Hall.

The proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year includes various sources of revenue, such as the town tax levy, intergovernmental funding, and income from town services. The total revenue for the proposed budget is $327,528, an increase from the previous year’s budget of $295,377.

On the expenditure side, the budget allocates funds for general government operations, the fire department, highway department, garbage and recycling services, town debt repayment, and tractor brusher payment. The total expenditure for the proposed budget is also $327,528.

Following the public hearing, a special town meeting of the electors will be held to adopt the 2023 town tax levy. This meeting is called for the purpose of discussing and finalizing the tax levy, as required Sec.50.12(1)(b) of the Wisconsin Statutes.

It is important for residents of Cloverland to attend the budget hearing and the special town meeting to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed budget. This is an opportunity for community members to have a say in how their tax dollars are allocated and spent.

Sources:

– Superior Telegram | News, weather, sports from Superior Wisconsin