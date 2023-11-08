Towie’s Diags Goes Public with New Love Interest, Jodie Wells

Reality TV star James ‘Diags’ Bennewith, known for his appearances on “The Only Way Is Essex” (Towie), has officially confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Jodie Wells. After his split from co-star Elma Pazar, Diags began dating Jodie, who had previously made a brief appearance as an extra on the show’s last series finale.

Earlier this year, Diags was accused of ‘cheating’ on Jodie when he shared a few kisses with his former flame Elma. However, it seems that the past is firmly behind him as he and Jodie have now made their relationship public on Instagram. Jodie shared a black and white mirror selfie on her page, capturing a sweet moment as Diags planted a peck on her cheek, while Diags responded with a red heart emoji.

The couple has wasted no time in enjoying their first romantic getaway together, opting for a mini-break in Amsterdam. Jodie posted a picture of herself kissing Diags on a bridge, as well as snapshots from a restaurant they visited.

Fans and followers have expressed their happiness and support for the couple, with comments such as “OMG this looks like a forever thing” and “Diags deserves this.” However, there have been some cautious voices advising Jodie to consider other options, while others reminded her that the truth will always come out, alluding to Diags’ previous involvement with Elma.

Despite the short-lived nature of Diags’ romance with Elma, she still experienced hurt following their breakup. Elma had previously shared with The Sun her need to focus on herself and stated, “You never know what can happen in the future.”

Claims of ‘cheating’ were later addressed show insiders, who clarified that there was no infidelity involved as Diags and Jodie had not officially become a couple at that time. The truth remained a central theme, as the insiders pointed out that secrets have a way of surfacing on Towie.

Diags and Jodie’s newfound romance and their adventurous mini-break mark an exciting chapter in their lives, and fans eagerly await further updates on their journey together.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Diags from Towie?

Diags, whose real name is James Bennewith, is a reality TV star known for his appearances on the popular British reality show “The Only Way Is Essex.”

Who is Jodie Wells?

Jodie Wells is Diags’ current girlfriend. She made a brief appearance as an extra on the show’s last series finale.

What happened between Diags and Elma Pazar?

Diags and Elma Pazar, who is also a former Towie star, ended their short-lived romance earlier this year. Elma expressed her need to focus on herself, while Diags was later accused of cheating on his new girlfriend, Jodie Wells, with Elma.

Where did Diags and Jodie go on their mini-break?

Diags and Jodie enjoyed their first romantic getaway together in Amsterdam, where they were seen sharing kisses on a bridge and visiting a restaurant.