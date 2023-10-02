Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Tower Bridge Advisors, an investment advisory firm, has recently reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. 39.9%. The firm now owns 4,097 shares of the popular Internet television network’s stock, compared to the previous holding of 6,822 shares.

This move Tower Bridge Advisors is part of a larger trend, as several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings in Netflix. Baldrige Asset Management LLC, for example, increased its stake in Netflix 156.3% in the first quarter, while Barrett & Company Inc. and Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired new stakes in the company during the same period.

In addition to institutional investors, company insiders have also been active in trading Netflix stock. Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock, while Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares. Overall, insiders have sold 101,962 shares of Netflix stock in the past three months.

Netflix, Inc. has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion and its stock is currently trading at $377.16 per share. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations. The future looks promising for Netflix, with analysts predicting earnings per share of $11.91 for the current year.

Analysts have mixed opinions on Netflix stock, with two analysts giving a sell rating, thirteen giving a hold rating, and twenty-three giving a buy rating. Despite this, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

In conclusion, Tower Bridge Advisors and other institutional investors continue to adjust their holdings in Netflix, Inc., while company insiders are actively trading the stock. The future performance of Netflix remains uncertain, as analysts’ opinions on the stock are divided. Investors should do their own research and consider the various factors before making any investment decisions.

Sources:

– MarketBeat

– Securities and Exchange Commission