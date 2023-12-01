Understanding the Impact of Social Media on Youth Relationships

Over 450 youth leaders and youth directors recently gathered at the 5th National Youth Conference organized the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) in Guwahati, North East India. The conference, hosted the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) Youth Commission, aimed to explore the dynamics of family relationships and the role of family members, including parents, grandparents, and the elderly.

One of the key highlights of the conference was a workshop that focused on the influence of social media on young people’s lives. During this session, participants were introduced to a recent document titled “Towards Full Presence,” published the Dicastery for Communication, the parent organization of Vatican News. The workshop emphasized the importance of responsible social media engagement and encouraged attendees to become “good Samaritans” in the digital community.

Through interactive discussions, the workshop highlighted the pervasive nature of social media in the lives of young individuals. Participants delved into patterns of social media usage, exploring topics such as the frequency and duration of engagement. They also examined the social and psychological effects of constant social comparison and the phenomena of “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO).

This insightful workshop shed light on how social media has transformed communication and interaction among young people. Participants raised thought-provoking questions about the consequences of excessive social media use, leading to meaningful discussions about healthy online habits and striking a balance between the virtual and real world.

The conference offered a diverse range of activities, including workshops, group discussions, animations, and region-specific cultural presentations. These interactive sessions aimed to empower youth leaders and directors to navigate the digital landscape responsibly while fostering positive relationships with their peers and families.

Overall, the National Youth Conference brought together young individuals from various backgrounds and regions, providing them with a platform to delve into the importance of family and the impact of social media on youth relationships. It served as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and encouraged participants to embrace a mindful approach towards social media usage.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What was the primary focus of the National Youth Conference?

The primary focus of the National Youth Conference was to understand the dynamics of family relationships and emphasize the significance of family members, including parents, grandparents, and the elderly.

2. What document did the workshop introduce to the participants?

The workshop introduced participants to the document titled “Towards Full Presence,” published the Dicastery for Communication, the parent organization of Vatican News.

3. What were the key topics discussed during the workshop on social media?

The workshop on social media covered topics such as social media usage patterns, the consequences of constant social comparison, and the phenomenon of “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO).

4. What was the aim of the workshop on social media?

The workshop aimed to promote responsible social media engagement among young individuals and encourage them to become “good Samaritans” in the digital community.