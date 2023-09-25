Tiny Vermont Town Takes Action Against Disrespectful Social Media Users

Residents of Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret, Vermont, have grown tired of the influx of disrespectful social media users flooding their town every fall. These visitors, often referred to as “TikTokers” and social media influencers, have created privacy and safety concerns for the local community, leading the town government to take action.

Cloudland Road, in front of Sleepy Hollow Farm, has been a favorite spot for photographers for many years. However, the growing popularity of the farm on social media platforms has attracted an influx of tourists who seem to believe the land is a public park. This has led to an increase in disrespectful behavior, such as trespassing on private property, ignoring signs, using private property as a toilet, and leaving trash behind.

Mike Doten, the owner of an 80-acre farm on Cloudland Road, has witnessed dozens, and sometimes hundreds, of cars parked on the dirt road during the fall season. Visitors have been seen sitting on porches, having picnics in sprawling fields, and even stealing produce from local farms.

In response to these issues, the town government of Pomfret, VT, and neighboring Woodstock decided to close certain roads, including Cloudland Road, for three weeks during the fall season. This temporary closure aims to address the privacy and safety concerns of the local community.

Some residents have also reached out to social media influencers, requesting that they remove posts promoting the area. Many influencers have been understanding and empathetic to the issues faced locals and have complied with the requests.

The community hopes that taking these measures, the social media attention will die down, allowing things to return to normal for local residents. The increased traffic caused tourists has not only been a nuisance but has also posed safety risks, such as blocking access for emergency vehicles.

Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer stated that the behavior of the problematic tourists has been disrespectful to the property owners in the area. He emphasized that the land is not public access and called for more respect from visitors.

The town of Pomfret, VT, and its residents are taking a stand against disrespectful social media users, aiming to protect their privacy, safety, and quality of life.

