Tourist Injured After Falling from Cliff While Taking Selfie

A 22-year-old tourist suffered serious injuries after falling 164 feet (50 meters) off a cliff while attempting to capture the perfect selfie near the Pinnacles Lookout at Cape Woolamai in Victoria, Australia. The incident occurred on Sunday at noon as the woman was taking pictures for social media with her friends.

As she positioned herself for the selfie, she slipped and fell off the edge of the cliff. Her friends, who were present at the scene, quickly climbed down to where she had fallen and called emergency services for assistance. The woman was found with injuries to her back and upper body, rendering her immobile.

Emergency response teams arrived promptly and airlifted the injured tourist to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Although her injuries were severe, they were not life-threatening and included multiple fractures. Bass Coast Acting Police Inspector Dave Fyfe expressed hope for her full recovery, acknowledging that while the incident should not be taken lightly, accidents like these serve as a reminder that the laws of physics apply to everyone.

The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of risky photo-taking behaviors, highlighting the need for caution, especially in popular tourist spots like Cape Woolamai. Known for its stunning pinnacles and coastal beauty, the location is also renowned for its surfing competitions, attracting surfers from around the world.

According to a study the iO Foundation, between January 2008 and July 2021, there were 379 reported deaths globally resulting from selfie-related accidents. India topped the list with 100 deaths, followed the United States with 39 deaths. The study also identified several of the most dangerous places for taking selfies, including Glen Canyon in the U.S., Niagara Falls in Canada, Charco del Burro in Colombia, and Penha Beach in Brazil.

Experts have raised concerns about the increasing number of accidental cliff falls in Australia, with many attributing this trend to the popularity of selfies. It is important for individuals to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when attempting to capture the perfect photo, especially in dangerous environments.

Sources:

– ABC News

– iO Foundation