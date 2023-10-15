The Impact of Social Media on the Popularity of Northern Lights Tourism in Finnish Lapland

The natural light display known as the aurora borealis, or the northern lights, has long been a draw for tourists visiting Finnish Lapland. However, it is social media that has taken Lapland’s popularity to a whole new level. According to local nature photographer Aki Mikkola, Instagram is the main reason why Finnish Lapland has become so popular in recent years. The region has successfully harnessed the power of the northern lights to build a thriving tourism industry.

In the winter season of 2022-23, Finnish Lapland recorded 2.2 million overnight stays, more than ten times the region’s population. Traditionally, the northern lights were just one small reason why someone might visit Lapland, but they are now the number one attraction. Scientist and space physicist Esa Turunen agrees that social media has played a significant role in the increased popularity of the aurora. He states that the northern lights are now known as nature’s most beautiful color spectacle in the sky because of the influence of the internet.

However, it is important to note that seeing the northern lights depends on solar activity and weather conditions. Tourists who visit Lapland without doing any prior research may be setting themselves up for disappointment. Some tourists erroneously believe that they can simply wait in their hotel rooms and the lights will appear. In reality, viewing the auroras requires clear skies and favorable conditions. Tourists need to manage their expectations and understand that seeing the lights is not guaranteed.

Tourism companies in Lapland face the challenge of marketing the region while also managing customers’ expectations. Tour guides like Arttu Pynninen from the company Safartica understand the high hopes of their clients. If the indicators predict low aurora activity or the weather conditions are unfavorable, tour guides try to find alternative ways to entertain their guests. This delicate balancing act is necessary to ensure customer satisfaction.

To increase their chances of seeing the northern lights, visitors to Lapland are advised to do their homework first. There are websites and mobile apps available that provide information on aurora activity and predictions. The Kp-index, which measures global auroral activity, can help determine the strength of the aurora. Doing the necessary research and preparation can enhance the experience of witnessing this incredible natural phenomenon.

