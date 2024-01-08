Tour de France Director Praises Netflix Series and Predicts Exciting Battles in the 2023 and 2024 Races

In a recent interview, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme expressed his enthusiasm for the Netflix series about the famous cycling event. He believes that the combination of the series and the actual Tour provide fresh insights into both the event itself and the riders who participate in it. With the first series, Tour de France: Unchained, already aired and a second series set to release this summer, Prudhomme is confident that the collaboration between Netflix and the Tour de France is a successful one.

Looking ahead to the 2023 Tour de France, Prudhomme predicts that the battle for the yellow jersey will extend beyond the top two favorites, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. He expects riders like Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel to challenge for the overall victory, transforming the general classification narrative into a “race of aces.”

Prudhomme specifically praises Evenepoel, who impressed him with his performance in the last Vuelta a España. He believes that Evenepoel’s presence in the Tour will add excitement and unpredictability to the peloton.

While some riders may choose to compete in different races, Prudhomme hopes to see Wout Van Aert return to the Tour de France after a six-year absence. He acknowledges that riders have various commitments, including the upcoming Olympics, but he is delighted to have Van Aert back whenever he decides to participate.

Looking further into the future, Prudhomme is excited about the potential for a four-way battle for the top spot in the 2024 Tour. He describes the presence of four different top names from four different teams as sparking enthusiasm among fans. In particular, he praises Pogačar and Evenepoel for their audacity and their ability to attack unexpectedly.

Prudhomme also emphasizes the importance of the Netflix series in attracting a younger audience to cycling. The series provides a complementary perspective that showcases the teamwork involved and reveals the personalities of the riders. This effort to engage new fans seems to be successful, with a significant number of roadside spectators being new to the Tour de France, particularly in the 15 to 24-year-old age group.

In terms of geographical developments for the 2024 Tour, Prudhomme is excited about the finish in Nice, which allows for a close proximity to the mountains. It also includes a time trial from Monaco to Nice, featuring a challenging 700 meters of vertical climbing. Prudhomme hopes that the final victory will be decided in this stage, creating a thrilling conclusion to the race.