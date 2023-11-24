7 Golf Courses Our Contributors Are Thankful For

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the things we’re grateful for, and for golfers, that often includes the courses that have brought us joy throughout the year. We asked our team of writers and editors to share the golf courses they’re thankful for, and here are their top picks:

1. Jessica Marksbury, Senior Editor: Palo Verde Golf Course, Phoenix

Jessica had the pleasure of playing Palo Verde Golf Course for the first time this summer with her mom. What stood out to her was the affordability of the course, with a walking rate of just $15 each. Not only was it a great deal, but the pace of play was fantastic, finishing the round in just over an hour. Palo Verde proves that golf doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming to be enjoyable.

2. Ryan Barath, Equipment Editor: Norfolk Golf Club, Simcoe, Ontario, Canada

Ryan is thankful for Norfolk Golf Club, a 9-hole course that may not be long, but it holds a special place in his heart. The course offers a quick walk, challenging holes, and most importantly, a welcoming atmosphere for juniors and non-golfers. It’s a place where his family can enjoy the game together, no matter how they play.

3. Josh Sens, Senior Writer: Gleneagles GC at McLaren Park, San Francisco, California

Gleneagles made quite an impression on Josh, not just for its challenging layout, but for its unique vibe. The course has a throwback feel, untouched the modern tech-boom, providing a refuge from the city’s crowds and costs. With stunning bay views and friendly regulars, Gleneagles is a course that Josh is truly grateful for.

4. Nick Dimengo, Senior Editor (Instruction): Interbay Golf Course, Seattle, Washington

Nick may describe it as “only” a par-3 course, but Interbay Golf Course holds a special place in his heart. Whether it’s a quick round before work or a lunchtime escape, Nick enjoys the convenience and fun of playing at Interbay. Sometimes, simplicity is what makes a course truly special.

These are just a few of the many golf courses that our contributors are thankful for this year. Each one holds a unique place in their hearts, bringing them joy and memorable experiences. From affordable options to challenging layouts, these courses have made a positive impact on their golfing journeys.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did the contributors choose the courses they’re thankful for?

A: Our writers and editors each selected a golf course that has had a personal impact on them throughout the year. These courses may have offered unique experiences, affordability, welcoming atmospheres, or other factors that made them stand out.

Q: Can I play these courses as a non-member?

A: Yes, most of the courses mentioned our contributors are public or semi-private, allowing non-members to enjoy a round. However, it’s always a good idea to check with the course beforehand for any specific requirements or restrictions.

Q: Are these courses highly ranked in terms of quality?

A: The focus of this article was not on ranking the courses based on their quality, but rather highlighting the personal experiences and reasons why our contributors are thankful for them. Each course holds its own charm and significance for the individuals mentioned.