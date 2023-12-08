Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal Facing Backlash for Hanukkah Social Media Posts

In a recent blunder, both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal found themselves facing significant backlash after posting images of candelabra with the wrong number of branches on their social media channels to mark the start of Hanukkah. The original posts featured 11 and seven-branched candelabra, respectively, instead of the correct nine-branched Hanukkiah.

The mistakes did not go unnoticed, with Daniel Sugarman, the director of public affairs for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, criticizing the oversight. Sugarman expressed surprise, stating that he would have assumed that a football team like Spurs would have at least one Jewish person on their social media team.

In response to the criticism, Tottenham quickly deleted their original post and replaced it with a previous year’s image featuring the correct number of branches on the candelabrum. Arsenal, on the other hand, still had their incorrect post live on their social media platforms seven hours after uploading.

A spokesperson for Tottenham attributed the mistake to “human error” and stated that it was swiftly rectified. The spokesperson did not share further details about the incident. However, a spokesperson for Arsenal has yet to comment on the situation.

It is important to note that a Hanukkiah consists of eight branches for lighting candles or oil lamps, symbolizing the eight days of Hanukkah, while the ninth branch holds the shamash candle used to light the others. The Hanukkiah is distinct from the seven-branched menorah used in the ancient Temple in Jerusalem.

This social media blunder the two football clubs comes after they were previously criticized for their delayed response and lack of specificity following the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel Hamas. The chairman of Tottenham’s Tribute Trust, Jonathan Adelman, even resigned due to the club’s failure to address the atrocity and acknowledge the trauma experienced their large Jewish following. This latest misstep in relation to Hanukkah has further drawn attention to the clubs’ handling of Jewish-related matters.