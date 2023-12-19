Tottenham Hotspur have returned to winning ways! Huzzah!

Tottenham Hotspur celebrated a well-deserved 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest, marking their second consecutive win after a five-match winless streak. The match wasn’t the most attractive, yet it showcased the resilience of Jose Mourinho’s team. Unfortunately, the win came at a cost, as Yves Bissouma received a straight red card and will miss the next four league matches, while Destiny Udogie is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation. However, these setbacks can be addressed at a later date.

Another positive return was that of Beth England, who made her first start of the season for Spurs Women’s Club. After undergoing hip surgery during the summer, England showed glimpses of her talent and potential strike partnership with Martha Thomas. Although substituted at halftime, England’s presence on the field was a significant boost for the team.

In addition to her on-field prowess, Beth England is known for her love of scoring goals, her dogs, her fiancée Stephanie Williams, and her Instagram endorsements. The integration of sponsored content on her social media platform is a common practice among women’s footballers, considering the disparities in pay compared to their male counterparts.

Taking inspiration from Beth’s sponsored posts, here are some player ratings for the Tottenham Hotspur team:

5 stars: Heinz Beanz

Dejan Kulusevski receives five stars for his exceptional performance, contributing to goals and displaying remarkable skills around the box.

4 stars: Invisalign

Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, and Richarlison earn four stars for their solid performances and valuable contributions to the team.

3.5 stars: Tingly Ted’s Hot Sauce

Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie receive 3.5 stars for their overall performance, despite a minor setback for Destiny due to a soft yellow card.

3 stars: Her Volvo

Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg receive three stars for their efforts, with some room for improvement.

2.5 stars: LEGO

Oliver Skipp shows potential with a few notable moments, yet improvements can still be made.

Overall, Tottenham Hotspur’s victory showcased their determination to succeed and the return of key players like Beth England bodes well for the team’s future success.