Totally Killer: A Thrilling Time-Travel Horror Comedy

Totally Killer is a horror/thriller comedy movie where an infamous murderer known as the “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns to town after 35 years. His first victim is 17-year-old Jamie, who narrowly escapes the attack and decides to travel back in time to 1987 to stop the killer before he goes on his first murder spree. The film is available to watch and stream online, specifically on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed Nahnatchka Khan, the cast of Totally Killer includes Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes, Olivia Holt as Teen Pam Miller, Charlie Gillespie as Teen Blake Hughes, and many other talented actors. They bring the story to life as Jamie takes on the mission to prevent the murders that haunted her mother’s friends on Halloween night 35 years ago.

To watch Totally Killer on Amazon Prime Video, follow these steps: go to Amazon Prime Video, select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ if you haven’t already, and sign up for a Prime Video membership. The membership options include $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership, or $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership.

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming service provided the online retailer Amazon. It offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, and a subscription to Prime Video often comes bundled with Amazon Prime, which provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products. However, it is also possible to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

The synopsis of Totally Killer is as follows: “When the infamous ‘Sweet Sixteen Killer’ returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie accidentally travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start.”

Check Amazon Prime Video for the latest information on the availability of Totally Killer, as streaming services are subject to change. Enjoy this thrilling and comedic time-travel adventure packed with suspense and humor.

Definitions:

– Horror/thriller comedy: a movie genre that combines elements of horror and thriller genres with comedic elements.

– Streaming: the continuous transmission of audio or video data over the internet, allowing users to watch or listen to content in real-time without downloading it.

– Time-travel: the concept of traveling backwards or forwards in time, typically depicted in science fiction and fantasy stories.

– Amazon Prime Video: a streaming service provided Amazon that offers a wide selection of movies and TV shows for subscribers to watch online.

Sources:

– Totally Killer streaming availability: Amazon Prime Video.